If brought to power, will waive off farmers’ loan within 10 days: Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday promised farm loan waiver within 10 days if Congress party is voted to power in the state. Rahul Gandhi was speaking in a rally in Rajkot.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on three days campaign in Gujarat, also promised easy bank loans to the needy.

The Congress Vice-President said, "Congress has 3 aims - to fight China, not by anger but by helping small business here and provide employment."

"As soon as Congress comes to power here, we will waive off farmers' loan within 10 days and provide easy bank loans to people who need it," Rahul Gandhi said. He targeted PM Modi and said that he had waived off loans of 15 industrialists, amounting to Rs 130000 crore. "Had companies here been helped similarly, people would've been employed," he added.

Congress has 3 aims - to fight China, not by anger but by helping small business here & provide employment: Rahul Gandhi in Rajkot pic.twitter.com/IMGX5Bo1oa — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2017

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi has begun his roadshow on the third day of his campaign in Gujarat. He started his day by offering prayers at the Chamunda Mataji Temple and continued meeting with the party workers and locals during the day. He held a special meeting with village women at Chobari Village in Surendranagar district.

Targeting PM Modi-led NDA government, Rahul Gandhi said that India gives employment to only 400 new youths per day, while China gives to 40,000. Therefore anger is growing in India. Money that is being given to big industrialists should be given to small manufacturers.

Rahul Gandhi is now on his way to Gondal town in Rajkot district.

OneIndia News