    IED found in J&K as security agencies foil major terror bid

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 16: The security forces have fouled a major terror plot in Rajouri by recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The IED was recovered on the Rajouri Gurdan road, Jammu and Kashmir, the police said.

    IED found in J&K as security agencies foil major terror bid
    Representational Image

    Sheema Nabi Qasba, senior superintendent of police, Rajouri said that the IED was taken to a safer location and destroyed.

    ANI reported that the police recovered the IED after receiving credible input about some suspicious movement in the Gurdan Chawa village. The special operation groups of the police and teams of the Indian Army reached the spot and cordoned off the area early on Saturday.

    A suspicious object was found lying alongside the road, which ruined out to be an IED. "Bomb Squad of police later took it in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location," the SSP of Rajouri said according to ANI.

    On Friday terrorists killed an independent sarpanch in Baramulla. Terrorists opened fire at Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo. He was rushed to hospital, but declared brought dead.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 11:46 [IST]
    X