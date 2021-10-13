ICSI CS June 2021 result for professional programme declared

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will release the results of the Professional, Executive (Old and New syllabus) and Foundation programme today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

ICSI CS result for the Professional (Old and New Syllabus) will be declared at 11 am tomorrow. The CS Executive (Old and New Syllabus) and CS Foundation course results will be declared at 2 pm and 4 pm on October 13 respectively.

"The Result-cum-Marks Statement for Professional Programme (Old and New Syllabus) Examination will be despatched to the candidates at their registered address soon after declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 3O days of declaration of result, such candidates may contact the Institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars,"a statement from ICSI said.

"Formal e-result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme (OId and New Syllabus) and Foundation Programme examinations will be uploaded on the website of Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," a statement by the ICSI read. The result is available on icsi.edu.

How to check ICSI CS Result?

Go to icsi.edu

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout