ICSI Admit cards 2017 released: Steps to download

The ICSI Admit cards 2017 have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit cards were released for students eligible to appear in Foundation Programme (Computer based) Examination, Executive Programme and Professional Programme Examinations have been uploaded on the website of the Institute.

The The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) foundation, executive and professional programme examinations are scheduled to commence from December 20, 2017. The admit cards are available on icsi.edu.

How to download ICSI Admit cards 2017:

Go to icsi.edu

Click on the link "Announcement for Admit Card-Company Secretaries Examinations-December,2017" from the homepage

From next page, click any of the link given below:

Download Admit Card for Foundation Examinations - December 2017 Session

Download Admit Card for Executive & Professional Examinations-December, 2017 Session

Enter your registration number and the texts shown there

Submit

Take a printout

OneIndia News