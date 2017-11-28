ICSE students now need 33 per cent to pass, for ISC it is 35

ICSE students will need 33 per cent to pass. In the case of the ISC students, the pass percentage required would be 35.

The CISCE lowered the pass marks criteria for both the ISCE and ISC students by three and five percentage points. This would come into effect from 2019.

An ICSE (Class 10) student will now need just 33% to pass instead of the current 35%. A Class 12 (ISC) student will need 35% to pass instead of 40%.

The CISCE said in a circular that the move had been made for close uniformity with other boards. The objective of this is to bring about close uniformity with other boards in the country," Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, said in the circular.

The circular also advised the schools to implement the pass marks criteria in their internal examinations as well from the academic year 2018-19 onwards. For class 9 and 10, it is 33% and for class 11 and 12, the pass marks will be 35%.

The decision has been taken after a number of meetings with the ministry of human resource development (HRD) along with other examination boards, Inter Board Working Group (IBWG) that recommended that all boards should have equal passing marks, the circular said.

It was suggested that all the boards in the country should have the same pass mark criteria. In view of this the council has decided to change its pass mark criteria," Arathoon also added.

OneIndia News