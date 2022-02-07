ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result out; How to download CISCE marksheets

AIBE 16 result to be declared in February 2022

New Delhi, Feb 07: A Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of Class 10th ICSE and Class 12th ISC semester-1 exams 2021-2022. The results were announced at 10 AM.

Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result on the website of CISCE - cisce.org.

Results can also be accessed through mobile SMS by sending required details on 09248082883.

The examiantions for Semester-1 for class 10th and 12th were held in November and December last year.

ICSE, ISC Results: How to download CISCE marksheets

To download ICSE result, go to cisce.org and click on the ICSE, ISC result link

After that, click on the link for ICSE result

On the login window, use unique ID, index number and enter the captcha code

Login and download your mark sheet.