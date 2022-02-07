For Quick Alerts
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result out; How to download CISCE marksheets
New Delhi, Feb 07: A Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of Class 10th ICSE and Class 12th ISC semester-1 exams 2021-2022. The results were announced at 10 AM.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result on the website of CISCE - cisce.org.
Results can also be accessed through mobile SMS by sending required details on 09248082883.
The examiantions for Semester-1 for class 10th and 12th were held in November and December last year.
ICSE, ISC Results: How to download CISCE marksheets
- To download ICSE result, go to cisce.org and click on the ICSE, ISC result link
- After that, click on the link for ICSE result
- On the login window, use unique ID, index number and enter the captcha code
- Login and download your mark sheet.