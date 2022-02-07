"/>
YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result out; How to download CISCE marksheets

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 07: A Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results of Class 10th ICSE and Class 12th ISC semester-1 exams 2021-2022. The results were announced at 10 AM.

    ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 result to be out shortly

    Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result on the website of CISCE - cisce.org.

    Results can also be accessed through mobile SMS by sending required details on 09248082883.

    The examiantions for Semester-1 for class 10th and 12th were held in November and December last year.

    ICSE, ISC Results: How to download CISCE marksheets

    • To download ICSE result, go to cisce.org and click on the ICSE, ISC result link
    • After that, click on the link for ICSE result
    • On the login window, use unique ID, index number and enter the captcha code
    • Login and download your mark sheet.

    More RESULTS News  

    Read more about:

    results cisce

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X