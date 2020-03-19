  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ICSE ISC 2020 exams postponed due to COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The ICSE ISC Exams 2020 have been postponed. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

    The board while postponing the exam said that fresh dates will be issued later.

    ICSE ISC 2020 exams postponed due to COVID-19
    Representational Image

    Meanwhile The CBSE has postponed the ongoing exams for Class 10 and 12 in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Haryana Class 1 to 8 exams postponed

    All ongoing exams in India and abroad have been postponed until March 31 and will be re-scheduled thereafter, Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary said.

    The CBSE decision came following a directive from the HRD ministry which directed all board and educational institutions in the country to postpone exams until March 31. Keeping in view the health concerns of Students, I directed CBSE and NIOS to postpone exams and evaluation till 31st March 2020. I request all Students to follow the health advisory, HRD minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

    The JEE scheduled for next month has also been postponed. Fresh dates would be announced soon. The ministry said that the JEE mains examination should be rescheduled and new date will be announced on March 31 after re-assessment of the situation since the examination may require travel by examinees to different towns and the dates may clash with the rescheduled CBSE and other board exams.

    "While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," HRD secretary Amit Khare said. All ongoing exams will be re-scheduled after March 31, he also said.

    More ICSE News

    Read more about:

    icse coronavirus examinations

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X