    ICMR issues advisory on antigen detection test for COVID-19

    New Delhi, June 15: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday has recommended the use of Standard Q COVID-19 Ag detection assay (antigen detection test) as a point of care diagnostic assay for testing under certain settings in combination with RT-PCR test.

    Those who test negative for COVID-19 by rapid antigen test should be definitely tested sequentially by RT-PCR to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by RT-PCR test, said ICMR in an advisory on Sunday.

    STANDARD Q COVID-19 Ag Test is a rapid chromatographic immunoassay for the qualitative detection of specific antigens to SARS-CoV-2 present in human nasopharynx.

    • Fast results within 30 mins
    • Easy to use
    • Specimen : Nasopharyngeal swab
    • All necessary reagents provided & no equipment needed

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 11:43 [IST]
