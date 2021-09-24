For Quick Alerts
ICMR drops Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine from Covid-19 treatment guidelines
India
New Delhi, Sep 24: The National Task Force on Covid 19 has dropped Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine from revised "clinical guidance for management of adult COVID-19 patients".
The studies showed no clarity with relation to mortality benefit, no effect on length of stay, clinical recovery in case of Ivermectin medicine.
Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:27 [IST]