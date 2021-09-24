YouTube
    ICMR drops Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine from Covid-19 treatment guidelines

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 24: The National Task Force on Covid 19 has dropped Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine from revised "clinical guidance for management of adult COVID-19 patients".

    The studies showed no clarity with relation to mortality benefit, no effect on length of stay, clinical recovery in case of Ivermectin medicine.

    Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
