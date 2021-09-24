UK govt approves Covishield as qualified vaccine for travel amid row over discrimination

Covid-19 vaccine certification for travel must meet ‘minimum criteria’, says UK

8 lakhs of the covishield and covaccine arrived to Tamilnadu

ICMR drops Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine from Covid-19 treatment guidelines

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 24: The National Task Force on Covid 19 has dropped Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine from revised "clinical guidance for management of adult COVID-19 patients".

The studies showed no clarity with relation to mortality benefit, no effect on length of stay, clinical recovery in case of Ivermectin medicine.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 10:27 [IST]