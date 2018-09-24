  • search

ICAR PG Counselling 2018 (ICAR AIEEA 2018): How to register, last date today

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Petrol breaches Rs 90-mark in Mumbai
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 24: The ICAR PG Counselling 2018 (ICAR AIEEA 2018 ) registration has begun. More details are also available on the official website.

    ICAR PG Counselling 2018 (ICAR AIEEA 2018): How to register, last date today
    Image for representational purpose only

    The candidates, who have been placed in the ICAR AIEEA 2018 merit list that was released on 21st September, can now register for their counselling process on the official ICAR website.

    The last date to register for the ICAR PG counselling is 24th September (today).
    The candidates allotted the seats on September 26 need to be present for admission on or before 1st October. The second and final allotment result will be declared on 4th October.

    The ICAR had conducted the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 in the month of June. However, the exam was cancelled. The AIEEA 2018 examination was then conducted on August 18th and 19th, and the results were declared on September 8th. The ICAR will conduct online counselling for admissions to agricultural colleges in two rounds.

    ICAR has released a PG Counselling schedule on the official ICAR website. The first allotment for ICAR PG Admission Results will be declared on September 26 at 5 pm on the icarexam.net.

    How to register for ICAR AIEEA 2018 counselling:

    • Go to icarexam.net
    • Click on applicant login
    • Fill in the required details
    • Register and chose the seats on the candidate page
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    icar counselling registration

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 7:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue