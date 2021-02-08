ICAI CA Foundation Intermediate result declared: How to check

New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 08: The ICAI CA Foundation Intermediate result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

"The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021(morning) and the same as well as the All India merit (up to the 50th Rank) can also be accessed by candidates on the following websites:1. icaiexam.icai.org 2. caresults.icai.org 3. icai.nic.in" a notice reads.

The notice also says that all those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result.

Candidates can check k their results by sending an SMS to 57575 also.

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

For Foundation examination:

CAFND (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate)

e.g. CAFND 000171