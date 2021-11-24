ICAI CA exams 2021: Plea in SC seeks opt out option

SC refuses to postpone Tripura municipal elections: 'If we do it then it will set a wrong precedent'

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 24: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with regard to the December 2021 CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final exams.

The Chartered Accountancy firm has appealed for an alternate arrangement in isolation rooms for COVID-19 symptomatic students to appear for the exams. Sanjay Aurora the petitioner said that the insistence on an RTPCR report (within 72 hours) for the examination scheduled to be held from 05.12.2021 to 19.12.2021, is impracticable and unfeasible for the students preparing to write the exams as the examination cycle lasts for 15 days and not a single day stint and it is impracticable to get the RTPCR report after every 2nd exam."

The Supreme Court during a previous hearing had directed the ICAI to modify the rules to provide for the opt out facility to students.

Covid 19 affected candidates can opt out from the May/July 2021 cycle of ICAI exam. Further the court had also said that they do not need to produce an RT PCR report if they can submit a medical certificate.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 13:26 [IST]