IBPS SO Mains Result 2018 results, steps to check

The IBPS SO Mains Result 2018 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Institute of Banking and Personnel (IBPS) announced combined mains and interview results for Specialist Officers (SO). The final cut-off list for Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for SO has also been released.

Candidates, who cleared the prelims, appeared for the mains exam on January 28, 2018. The IBPS SO Preliminary exam was conducted on December 30 and 31, 2017. Candidates who cleared the prelims were given the opportunity to sit for the mains. A list of the posts of respective selected candidates, as per their registration number, will be displayed on the website on or before May 1, 2018.

The list does not guarantee offer of employment and only after decision by the "participating organisation", the final result will be released. The notification also details that candidature would stand cancelled if the candidate doesn't meet the eligibility criteria. It also says provisional allotment does not ensure employment. The Common Recruitment Process is conducted to recruit IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer in various participating organisations of IBPS, according to a notification. The results are available on ibps.in.

How to check IBPS SO Mains Result 2018:

Go to ibps.in

Click on CWE Specialist Officers

Click on Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers VII

Click on 'Combined Result for Main Exam and Interview for CRP SPL- VII

Enter registration number/roll number and password/ date of birth and other details.

View your result

Take a printout

