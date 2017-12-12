IBPS RRB Officers 2017 Interview Admit card released, download now at ibps.in

The IBPS RRB Officers 2017 Interview Admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had released the scores for candidates who appeared in the main examination conducted for recruitment of Officer Scale I and Online Single Exam conducted for recruitment of Scale II and Scale III officers on November 30. The exam was conducted on November 5, 2017 and the result for the same was declared on November 23. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

How to download IBPS RRB Officers 2017 Interview Admit card:

Go to ibps.in

Click on interview call letter link

Click here to Download Your Interview Call Letter for CRP RRB VI - Officers Scale I

Click here to Download Your Interview Call Letter for CRP RRB VI - Officers Scale II

Click here to Download Your Interview Call Letter for CRP RRB VI - Officers Scale III

Enter your login details in the next page

Submit and download your interview admit cards

Take a printout

OneIndia News