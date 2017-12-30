IBPS Clerk Result 2017 for prelims exam declared at ibps.in

The IBPS Clerk Result 2017 has been declared. The results for the prelims exam is available on the official website.

The result has been declared for the exams held on 2,3,9 December 2017 for the 7000 vacancies. The main exam is scheduled to be held on January 21 2018.

Candidates need to have roll number, registration number, date of birth and password to access the result online at ibps.in. After checking the result, candidates can download the same.

Every year close to 1.5 crore candidates register for various exams conducted by the biggest bank exam conducting body. During the registration process, while downloading the admit card or while retrieving the exam results, candidates often face technical issues, which is due to the large number of candidates logging into the website at the same time.

The exam consisted of three sessions of English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The IBPS Clerk prelims exam carries 100 questions for 100 marks. A composite time of 1 hour was given to candidates for all three tests. The results are available on ibps.in

OneIndia News