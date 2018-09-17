  • search

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: Statewise vacancy list

By Vikash Aiyappa
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 17: As part of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the vacany for recruitment to clerical posts in 19 banks.

    IBPS has released the CWE CLERKS-VIII notification for recruitment and the exam is tentaively is scheduled in the months of December and January. The preliminary exam will be held on December 8, 9, 15, and 16. There are over 7260 vacant posts in 19 banks across the country.

    IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: Statewise vacancy list

    An official note read, " the online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Organisations is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 & January 2019."

    The recruitment process of IBPS Clerk CWE occurs in two phases:

    Preliminary Examination

    Main Examination

    IMPORTANT DATES:

    Online Application begins: September 18

    Online Application ends: October 10, 2018

    Payment of application fee begins: September 18

    Last date to pay application fees: October 10, 2018

    Download of Pre-exam training call letter: November 2018

    Conduct of Pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1, 2018

    Download of Prelim exam call letter: November 2018

    Preliminary Exam: December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018

    How to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018:

    Candidates need to fill the application for IBPS Clerk Exam 2018 online on the official webiste of IBPS.

    Candidates applying online must have the following pre-requisites:

    A valid Email Id

    Photograph and Signature scanned in the prescribed size

    Application Fee must be paid online so all document required for online transaction

    The IBPS Clerk 2018 application form can only be filled on the official website.

    Before proceeding with the registration and application process, all candidates are requested to go through the complete guide for IBPS Clerk Online Applicaion. IBPS will activate the application link on September 18, 2018. The application fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM and Rs 600 for everyone else.

    IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: Statewise vacancy list

    Andaman & Nicobar Island: 0 posts

    Andhra Pradesh: 167 posts

    Arunachal Pradesh: 10 posts

    Assam: 94 posts

    Bihar: 178 posts

    Chandigarh: 37 posts

    Chhattisgarh: 89 posts

    Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 3 posts

    Daman & Diu: 1 posts

    Delhi: 362 posts

    Goa: 48 posts

    Gujarat: 533 posts

    Haryana: 146 posts

    Himachal Pradesh: 90 posts

    Jammu & Kashmir: 61 posts

    Jharkhand: 59 posts

    Karnataka: 618 posts

    Kerala: 291 posts

    Lakshadweep: 1 post

    Madhya Pradesh: 325 posts

    Maharashtra: 772 posts

    Manipur: 8 posts

    Meghalaya: 6 posts

    Mizoram: 2 posts

    Nagaland: 4 posts

    Odisha: 191 posts

    Puducherry: 22 posts

    Punjab: 405 posts

    Rajasthan: 268 posts

    Sikkim: 10 posts

    Tamil Nadu: 792 posts

    Telangana: 162 posts

    Tripura: 18 posts

    Uttar Pradesh: 944 posts

    Uttarakhand: 97 posts

    Read more about:

    ibps clerk examination recruitment ibps

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue