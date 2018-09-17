IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: Statewise vacancy list

New Delhi, Sep 17: As part of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the vacany for recruitment to clerical posts in 19 banks.

IBPS has released the CWE CLERKS-VIII notification for recruitment and the exam is tentaively is scheduled in the months of December and January. The preliminary exam will be held on December 8, 9, 15, and 16. There are over 7260 vacant posts in 19 banks across the country.

An official note read, " the online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Organisations is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 & January 2019."

The recruitment process of IBPS Clerk CWE occurs in two phases:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

IMPORTANT DATES:

Online Application begins: September 18

Online Application ends: October 10, 2018

Payment of application fee begins: September 18

Last date to pay application fees: October 10, 2018

Download of Pre-exam training call letter: November 2018

Conduct of Pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1, 2018

Download of Prelim exam call letter: November 2018

Preliminary Exam: December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018

How to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018:

Candidates need to fill the application for IBPS Clerk Exam 2018 online on the official webiste of IBPS.

Candidates applying online must have the following pre-requisites:

A valid Email Id

Photograph and Signature scanned in the prescribed size

Application Fee must be paid online so all document required for online transaction

The IBPS Clerk 2018 application form can only be filled on the official website.

Before proceeding with the registration and application process, all candidates are requested to go through the complete guide for IBPS Clerk Online Applicaion. IBPS will activate the application link on September 18, 2018. The application fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM and Rs 600 for everyone else.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: Statewise vacancy list

Andaman & Nicobar Island: 0 posts

Andhra Pradesh: 167 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 10 posts

Assam: 94 posts

Bihar: 178 posts

Chandigarh: 37 posts

Chhattisgarh: 89 posts

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 3 posts

Daman & Diu: 1 posts

Delhi: 362 posts

Goa: 48 posts

Gujarat: 533 posts

Haryana: 146 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 90 posts

Jammu & Kashmir: 61 posts

Jharkhand: 59 posts

Karnataka: 618 posts

Kerala: 291 posts

Lakshadweep: 1 post

Madhya Pradesh: 325 posts

Maharashtra: 772 posts

Manipur: 8 posts

Meghalaya: 6 posts

Mizoram: 2 posts

Nagaland: 4 posts

Odisha: 191 posts

Puducherry: 22 posts

Punjab: 405 posts

Rajasthan: 268 posts

Sikkim: 10 posts

Tamil Nadu: 792 posts

Telangana: 162 posts

Tripura: 18 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 944 posts

Uttarakhand: 97 posts