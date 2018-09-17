IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: Statewise vacancy list

New Delhi, Sep 17: As part of the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the vacany for recruitment to clerical posts in 19 banks.
IBPS has released the CWE CLERKS-VIII notification for recruitment and the exam is tentaively is scheduled in the months of December and January. The preliminary exam will be held on December 8, 9, 15, and 16. There are over 7260 vacant posts in 19 banks across the country.
An official note read, " the online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Organisations is tentatively scheduled in December 2018 & January 2019."
The recruitment process of IBPS Clerk CWE occurs in two phases:
Preliminary Examination
Main Examination
IMPORTANT DATES:
Online Application begins: September 18
Online Application ends: October 10, 2018
Payment of application fee begins: September 18
Last date to pay application fees: October 10, 2018
Download of Pre-exam training call letter: November 2018
Conduct of Pre-exam training: November 26 to December 1, 2018
Download of Prelim exam call letter: November 2018
Preliminary Exam: December 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2018
How to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018:
Candidates need to fill the application for IBPS Clerk Exam 2018 online on the official webiste of IBPS.
Candidates applying online must have the following pre-requisites:
A valid Email Id
Photograph and Signature scanned in the prescribed size
Application Fee must be paid online so all document required for online transaction
The IBPS Clerk 2018 application form can only be filled on the official website.
Before proceeding with the registration and application process, all candidates are requested to go through the complete guide for IBPS Clerk Online Applicaion. IBPS will activate the application link on September 18, 2018. The application fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM and Rs 600 for everyone else.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2018: Statewise vacancy list
Andaman & Nicobar Island: 0 posts
Andhra Pradesh: 167 posts
Arunachal Pradesh: 10 posts
Assam: 94 posts
Bihar: 178 posts
Chandigarh: 37 posts
Chhattisgarh: 89 posts
Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 3 posts
Daman & Diu: 1 posts
Delhi: 362 posts
Goa: 48 posts
Gujarat: 533 posts
Haryana: 146 posts
Himachal Pradesh: 90 posts
Jammu & Kashmir: 61 posts
Jharkhand: 59 posts
Karnataka: 618 posts
Kerala: 291 posts
Lakshadweep: 1 post
Madhya Pradesh: 325 posts
Maharashtra: 772 posts
Manipur: 8 posts
Meghalaya: 6 posts
Mizoram: 2 posts
Nagaland: 4 posts
Odisha: 191 posts
Puducherry: 22 posts
Punjab: 405 posts
Rajasthan: 268 posts
Sikkim: 10 posts
Tamil Nadu: 792 posts
Telangana: 162 posts
Tripura: 18 posts
Uttar Pradesh: 944 posts
Uttarakhand: 97 posts