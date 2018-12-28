IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2018 date, time: How to check

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Dec 28: The IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018 is likely to be announced today. The results for the clerk exams held last year was announced on December 29, 2017, so it is being expected that the result for this year's prelims could be annopunced soon.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) holds exams to recruit probationary officers and clerks for the PSU banks. The IBPS had announced a total of 7275 vacancies for the Clerk recruitment this year.

The IBPS Clerk main examination will be held on January 20, 2019. Those who clear the prelims will be eligible to appear in the mains.

How to check IBPS Clerk prelims result 2018:

Follow the steps given here to check your IBPS Clerk prelims results:

Keep your exams deatils such as roll number/registration no. ready.

Visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Click on the Clerk prelims results link given on the homepage

Click on the results link on the page which opens after step 3.

Enter your exam registration details on the next page

Submit the details and check your results