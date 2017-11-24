IB declares high alert following Hafiz Saeed’s release

A high alert has been declared in Jammu and Kashmir following the release of Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed. Saeed walked free from house arrest on Wednesday and addressed a huge gathering of his supporters.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that with Saeed walking free, the cadres would be motivated. Moreover with him overseeing the operations personally, there is a high-chance of an attack being carried out on a very large scale.

The IB says that with him being released and the ISI trying to push more terrorists before the winter, a high state of alert needs to be maintained. The IB alert states that the Lashkar-e-Tayiba cadres present in Jammu and Kashmir will try and launch an attack. The alert also advises security forces to keep a close vigil along the border areas where the terrorists would be pushed.

Saeed after being freed promised that he would fight for the cause of Kashmir. He also said that he would ensure that the people of Kashmir are free.

OneIndia News