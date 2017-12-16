IB ACIO 2017 results date update

The IB ACIO 2017 results will be out at least a week before the scheduled Tier 2 exam. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

With Tier 2 exam scheduled for 7 January 2018, it is likely that the results for the previous examination will be declared atleast a week before the exam date; admit cards for the tier 2 examination will be released soon after the tier 1 exam results are declared. The Tier 1 exam was held on 15 October 2017.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for latest updates on the examination and the results.

Sources have shared that the expected cut off for IB ACIO Tier I exam is expected to be lower that expected. Candidates who clear the IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2017 would be called to appear in the IB ACIO Tier II examination. The Tier II round is scheduled for January 7, 2018. The results once declared will be available on mha.nic.in.

How to check IB ACIO 2017 results:

Go to mha.nic.in

Click results tab

Enter required details

Take a printout

OneIndia News