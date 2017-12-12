IB ACIO 2017 results date latest update

The IB ACIO 2017 results are expected to be declared this month. Once declared the results would be available on the official website.

Going by past trends, the results are likely to be announced by December 15. However in the absence of any official notification, sources suggest that the same could be declared by the end of this month too.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the website for latest updates on the examination and the results.

Sources have shared that the expected cut off for IB ACIO Tier I exam is expected to be lower that expected. Candidates who clear the IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2017 would be called to appear in the IB ACIO Tier II examination. The Tier II round is scheduled for January 7, 2018. The results once declared will be available on mha.nic.in.

How to check IB ACIO 2017 results:

Go to mha.nic.in

Click results tab

Enter required details

Take a printout

OneIndia News