IAS aspirant held over email threat to kidnap Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Cyber unit of Delhi Police's Special Cell has held one person in connection with the anonymous email threatening to kidnap Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal's daughter.

An email from an anonymous account threatening to kidnap Kejriwal's daughter - Harshita Kejriwal - was sent to Delhi Chief Minister's Office on January 9, 2019.

Kejriwal had lodged a formal complaint following which an investigation was launched.

Harshita Kejriwal, the chief minster's daughter, was given a personal security officer after the threat.

Kejriwal's family normally keeps a low profile. He has mostly shielded his two children -- daughter Harshita and son Pulkit - from public glare. His daughter, however, was in news when she cleared the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance test in 2014. She pursued an engineering course there.