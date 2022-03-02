IAF vice chief says relations with Russia will continue

Why Iranian is trending after Biden’s State of the Union address

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: The Indian Air Force or IAF will not be significantly impacted by United State's sanctions on Russia and India's relations with both the countries are strong, Vice Chief Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said today, according to PTI.

"We know the geopolitical situation is difficult (currently)... Our relations with Russia will continue," Air Marshal Singh said at a press briefing in Delhi.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Western nations including the US have imposed major economic and other sanctions on Russia following the offensive.

"Three IAF aircraft have departed to evacuate stranded citizens," the Indian Air Force Vice Chief said.

"We can operate four aircraft per day to evacuate Indians," he added.

The Indian Air Force Vice Chief said the evacuation operations will run round the clock till all Indians are brought back.

(PTI)

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 14:02 [IST]