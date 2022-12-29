IAF successfully fires extended range version of Brahmos air launched missile against Ship Target

India

oi-Prakash KL

The BrahMos missile provides the Indian Air Force a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy.

New Delhi, Dec 29: The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile against a Ship Target from a SU-30 MKI aircraft.

The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region. "The IAF successfully fired the Extended Range Version of the Brahmos Air Launched missile. Carrying out a precision strike against a Ship target from a Su-30 MKI aircraft in the Bay of Bengal region, the missile achieved the desired mission objectives," the IAF said in a tweet.

With this, IAF has achieved a significant capability boost to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land/ sea targets over very long ranges, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate future battlefields. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat.

It has the capability to carry out precision strikes from Su-30MKI aircraft against a land/ sea target over very long ranges. The dedicated and synergetic efforts of the IAF, Indian Navy, DRDO, BAPL and HAL have proven the capability of the nation to achieve this feat. The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

It said the BrahMos missile provides the Indian Air Force a much-desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.