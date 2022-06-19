YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 19: Amid the ongoing protest against the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday came out with a detailed brief on the latest scheme.

    Amid protests, IAF releases details on Agnipath scheme
    Representational image: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at Commanders' Conference of Maintenance Command. (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

    The document explains various aspects of 'Agnipath' scheme, including eligibility, educational qualification, leave, remuneration, and life insurance cover, among many other factors.

    Check Out Full Details

    1. Agnipath is a new HR Management scheme for Armed Forces. Candidates inducted through this scheme will be called Agniveers. These Agniveers once enrolled into the Indian Air Force, will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950, for a period of four years. Endeavour will be made to enroll candidates as Agniveers from all parts of the nation, utilising contemporary technology (online STAR exam and associated testing methods), specialized rallies and campus interviews at recognized technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes, NSQF etc. Agniveers would form a distinct rank in the IAF, different from any other existing rank.

    2. As part of the enrolment process, each 'Agniveer' will be required to formally accept all terms and conditions of the Agnipath scheme. For personnel below the age of 18 years, the enrolment form will need to be signed by the parents/guardians, in accordance with extant provisions.

    3. Post the period of four years, all Agniveers will go back to society. However, based on organizational requirements and policies promulgated by the IAF, Agniveers who have exited will be offered an opportunity to apply for enrolment in the IAF in the regular cadre. The skills gained by each Agniveer will be captured in a certificate to form part of his resume. These applications will be considered by a centralized board in a transparent manner and not more than 25% of the strength of the specific batch of original Agniveers will be enrolled in the IAF based on performance during their four-year engagement period as Agniveers.

    4. Agniveers will not have any right to be selected for further enrolment into the Armed Forces. Selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the Government. The enrolment as airmen into the regular cadre of Indian Air Force except for Medical tradesmen, will be available only to those personnel who have completed their engagement period as Agniveers.

    5. Eligibility. 'All India' All Classes'.

    6. Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical Standards. Eligible age will be in a range from 17.5 years to 21 years. Other educational qualifications and physical standards would be issued by the Indian Air Force.

    7. Medical Standards. Agniveers will have to meet the medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the IAF as applicable to respective categories/trades. No permanent Low Medical Category Agniveer will be eligible for continuation of his engagement after being placed on Medical Category.

    8. Employability. Agniveers enrolled under this entry are liable to be assigned any duty in organizational interest, at the discretion of the IAF.

    9. Uniform. To encourage and recognize dynamism of youth, a distinctive insignia will be worn by Agniveers on their uniform during their engagement period.

    10. Honours and Awards. Agniveers will be entitled to honours and awards, as per extant guidelines governing the subject for the IAF.

    11. Training. On being enrolled, individuals will be imparted military training based on organizational requirements.

    12. Assessment. IAF will endeavour to maintain a centralized high-quality online database of Agniveers' and will follow a transparent common assessment methodology. An objective assessment system to ensure fair and impartial assessment will be introduced.

    Skills attained by Agniveers will be systematically recorded. Broad guidelines will be framed before the appointment of the first batch of Agniveers and the same along with any subsequent changes would be circulated.

    13. Leave. Grant of leave will be subject to exigencies of the organization. The following leave may be applicable for Agniveers during their engagement period:-
    Annual Leave. 30 days per year. Sick Leave. Based on medical advice.

    14. Medical and CSD Facilities. For the duration of their engagement period in IAF, Agniveers will be entitled for medical facility at Service Hospitals as well as CSD provisions.

    15. Release At Own Request. Release at own request prior to completion of engagement period will not be permissible for Agniveers except in exceptional cases, with approval of the Competent Authority.

    16. Pay, Allowances and Allied Benefits. Individuals enrolled under this Scheme will be paid an Agniveer package of Rs. 30,000/- per month with a fixed yearly increment. In addition, Risk and Hardship, Dress and Travel allowances will be paid.

    17. Agniveer Corpus Fund. A non-lapsable dedicated 'Agniveer Corpus Fund' will be created in the interest bearing section of the Public Account head. The fund will be administered and maintained under the aegis of Ministry of Defence (MoD) / DMA. Each Agniveer is to contribute 30% of his monthly income to Agniveer Corpus Fund'. The Government will provide interest rate equivalent to the Public Provident Fund on the amount accumulated in the fund.

    18. On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be eligible to receive 'Seva Nidhi' package, which shall comprise their contribution (into the Agniveer Corpus Fund) and matching contribution from the Government and interest on the accumulated amount. In case of individuals who are subsequently selected for enrolment into the IAF as regular cadre, the 'Seva Nidhi' package to be paid to them will comprise only of their contribution including accrued interest thereon. The 'Seva Nidhi' will be exempt from Income Tax.

    19. In case of Agniveers exiting before the end of their engagement period in their own request, the 'Seva Nidhi package to be paid to them will comprise only their contribution including accrued interest thereon.

    20. Remuneration Package. Details of monthly remuneration, Agniveer Corpus fund and one-time Seva Nidhi package are indicated below:-

    Year

    Customised
    Package (Monthly)

    In
    Hand

    (70%)

    Contribution
    to Agniveers Corpus Fund


    (30%)

    Contribution
    to
    Corpus     fund
    by Gol

    All
    Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution)

    5th Year

    30000

    21000

    9000

    9000

    2nd Year

    33000

    23100

    9900

    9900

    3r° Year

    36500

    25550

    10950

    10950

    4u' Year

    40000

    28000

    12000

    12000

    All
    Figures in Rs. (Monthly Contribution)

    Total Contribution in Agniveers
     Corpus Fund after four years

    Rs. 5.02 lakh

    Rs. 5.02 lakh

    Exit after 4 year

    Rs. 10.04 Lakhs as Seva Nidhi Package
    (absolute amount excluding interest)


    Complete Details in the Below Tweets

