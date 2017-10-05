IAF ready to undertake full spectrum of air ops: B S Dhanoa

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief B S Dhanoa on Thursday said IAF personnel are fully prepared to undertake full spectrum of air operations and respond to any challenge in befitting manner.

Commenting on the preparedness of IAF, Dhanoa said, "IAF is prepared to fight at short notice in full synergy with other two sister services, should the need arise."

He said, "IAF has capability to carry out full spectrum of air operations," adding "Surgical strike is a decision that has to be taken by Govt of India."

However, his concern was losses during peace time. "Our losses during peace time are cause of concern. We are making concentrated efforts to minimize accidents and preserve our assets"

On the issue of the tactical nuclear weapon of Pakistan, Dhanoa said, "Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border."

