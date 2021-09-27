IAF officer arrested on rape charges in Coimbatore, sent to judicial custody

Chennai, Sep 27: An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was arrested on Sunday by the Coimbatore City Police allegedly for raping his colleague. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Flight Lieutenant Amitesh (29) was arrested by the Coimbatore cops over the complaint filed by a woman colleague. As per the complaint, he is accused of raping her two weeks ago and the complaint was filed at All Women Police Station in Coimbatore.

Amitesh had come to the IAF campus near Race Course for training where he was arrested and booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday.

The victim had reportedly filed a complaint with the IAF authorities but no action was taken against Amitesh from Chhattisgarh. Hence, she lodged the complaint with the cops stating that she was not happy with the enquiry conducted by the IAF authorities, The News Minute reports.

On 10 September, the 29-year-old suffered an injury while playing a sport in the college facilities after which she took medication before going to sleep. However, when the complainant woke up she realised that she was sexually assaulted, the report adds.

Amitesh was taken to the judge's house on Sunday where he was made to surrender. However, his lawyer told the court that the Coimbatore cops do not have the power to conduct the investigation an air force personnel and the trial should be conducted at a defense court.

The Coimbatore cops are yet to file a counter affidavit.

