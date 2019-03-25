IAF inducts advanced multi-mission Chinook helicopters

  • search
    Chandigarh, Mar 25: The Indian Air Force (IAF), which is undergoing modernization, formally inducted CH-47F (I) Chinook, an advanced multi-mission helicopter at Air Force Station Chandigarh on Monday.

    CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopter during its induction into the Indian Air Force, at Air Force Station Chandigarh, Monday, March 25, 2019. (PTI Photo)
    CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopter during its induction into the Indian Air Force, at Air Force Station Chandigarh, Monday, March 25, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    CH-47F (I) Chinook will provide Indian Air Force with unmatched strategic airlift capability across the full spectrum of combat and humanitarian missions.

    Chinook can deliver heavy payloads to high altitudes and is eminently suited for operations in the high Himalayas. It will greatly enhance India's capabilities across a range of military and HADR missions.

    The first flight of Chinook was in July 2018. The IAF received its first CH-47F (I) Chinook heavy-lift helicopter on 10 February 19 at the Mundra port in Gujarat.

    Rafale would significantly bolster India's air defence capabilities: IAF Chief

    Chinook is a heavy lift, tandem rotor helicopter which serves armed forces of 19 countries. It is a multi-role platform and is used for the transport of troops and material among other roles. It will greatly enhance IAF's HADR capability.

    The Chinook contains a fully Integrated, Digital Cockpit Management System, Common Aviation Architecture Cockpit and advanced cargo-handling capabilities that complement the aircraft's mission performance and handling characteristics.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
