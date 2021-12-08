Nation lost one of its bravest sons: President Kovind on CDS Gen. Rawat

IAF chopper crash: Bollywood, south celebrities mourn the untimely death of Bipin Rawat, others

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 8: Bollywood and South Indian film celebrities have mourned the death of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

Many celebrities across the country have expressed their condolence on Twitter. Check out their tweets:

Urmila Matondkar: RIP General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 others... Deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Kamal Haasan: We express our deepest condolences Folded hands.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit: My heartfelt condolences for the fellow passengers of #BipinRawat . It was an unfortunate tragedy for the family of soldiers and the Rawat family as his wife too lost her life in this tragic accident. Om Shanti!.

Actor Vikrant Massey: Extremely saddened on hearing about the unfortunate death of CDS Shri Bipin Rawat and 12 others in Coonoor. Prayers and deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Suriya: Extremely tragic! Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones. Prayers for Group Capt Varun Singh SC's speedy recovery.

Salman Khan: Very sad to hear of the tragic crash in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat his wife and other personnel from the Armed forces. My thoughts my prayers and condolences are with the bereaved families.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 21:53 [IST]