YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IAF chopper crash: Bodies of all remaining 10 armed forces personnel identified

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 11: The bodies of all the remaining 10 armed forces personnel killed in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor were positively identified and six of them were handed over to their families, military officials said on Saturday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The armed forces personnel whose bodies were identified and then sent to their home towns in IAF aircraft are Junior Warrant Officer (JWO) Pradeep, Wing Commander P S Chauhan, JWO Rana Pratap Das, Squadron Leader K Singh, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar.

    The "positive identification" of the remaining four mortal remains was done through DNA testing and they will be handed over to the family members on Sunday, an official said on Saturday night.

    It is understood that the process of identification of the four bodies was completed late in the evening. While the last rites of Lt Col Harjinder Singh are likely take place at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi on Sunday, the bodies of Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, and Naik Jitendra Kumar will be transported to their home towns by a military aircraft.

    Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and his Defence Adviser Brigadier LS Lidder were among the 13 people killed in the crash. Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder were cremated with full military honours at Delhi's Brar Square Crematorium on Friday evening.

    The mortal remains of all the 13 people killed in the air accident were brought to Delhi from Sulur in Tamil Nadu on Thursday evening, a day after the crash.

    The Army and the Air Force carried out the identification of the bodies keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the family members, the officials said.

    More BIPIN RAWAT News  

    Read more about:

    bipin rawat

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X