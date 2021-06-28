In first of its kind attack on Air Force Base in Jammu, one explosive missed its intended target

IAF base attack: Drone took off from nearby, 9 kgs of TNT explosives used

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 28: Investigations have found that TNT was used in the explosives for the attack on the Indian Air Force base in Jammu and Sunday. There were four kilograms of TNT in one explosive, while the other had 5 kilograms.

Sources tell OneIndia that the drone that was used to drop the explosives took off from a nearby area.

While it is clear that it was a Pakistan sponsored strike, the possibility of the drones being controlled from Indian territory was not ruled as the investigations commenced.

The threat from drones has been discussed for several years now. In Punjab, Pakistan based terrorists had used drones to drop off arms and ammunition which was meant to be transported later to Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspected drones used in Sunday's attack dropped an explosive on the roof of a building at the station. Another explosive meant to target an aircraft missed the target and exploded in an open area.

While the matter is under investigation, both IAF personnel injured in the strike said that they had not heard a drone before the explosion. Sources in the military intelligence say that they are looking into the matter, but for now they cannot confirm if a drone was used in the attack.

Monday, June 28, 2021, 10:50 [IST]