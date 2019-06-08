  • search
    IAF announces Rs 5 lakh award for information on missing AN-32 plane

    New Delhi, June 08: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday announced a Rs 5 lakh award for information on location of the missing AN-32 plane.

    Courtesy: Indian Air Force Website
    Courtesy: Indian Air Force Website

    Air Marshal RD Mathur said in a press release: "While the search for the missing aircraft is on , Air Marshal RD Mathur , AOC-in-C , Eastern Air Command, has announced a cash award of Rs 5 Lakhs for the person(s) or group who provide credible information leading to finding of the aircraft."

    IAF's AN-32 missing: All you need to know about the aircraft

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has intensified the search operation to trace the AN-32 aircraft that has gone missing in Arunachal Pradesh after taking off from Assam's Jorhat, and has deployed more assets and roped in the local civic and police agencies in its effort.

    All the three armed forces have deployed their assets to trace the aircraft.

    However, the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation has met with little success so far due to the difficult terrain and rough weather.

    The IAF has given out contact numbers.

    Landline: 0378-3222164; Mobile: 9436499477, 9402077267, 9402132477.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 23:08 [IST]
