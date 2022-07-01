I wish you do a good job: Uddhav Thackeray tells Eknath Shinde

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 01: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended best wishes to new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Shinde, a rebel Sena leader, was sworn in earlier on Thursday, a day after Thackeray stepped down as Chief Minister.

    "Best wishes to newly appointed Chief minister @mieknathshinde ji and Deputy Chief minister @Dev_Fadnavis ji. I wish you do a good job for Maharashtra," Thackeray tweeted in Marathi.

    Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray

    After taking the oath in Mumbai, Shinde returned to Goa at midnight to meet his colleagues who had supported him in rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray.

    Interacting with reporters at the Goa Airport, he said Maharashtra could see this day because of his 50 MLAs.

    "My colleagues and entire Maharashtra is happy that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister of the state," Shinde commented.

    The chief minister said his government will do the works that are expected from them by the people of Maharashtra.

    Shinde said his government will work to deliver justice to every section of society. "We will also take ahead the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray." Asked about cabinet expansion, Shinde said the future strategy would be discussed in the meeting with his colleagues.

    Shinde, along with supporting MLAs, had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night. On Thursday afternoon, he left for Mumbai.

    In a series of political developments that unfolded in Mumbai, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra while BJP leader Devendra Fadanavis took oath as his deputy.

    His swearing-in was celebrated by the Shiv Sena MLAs who continued to remain at the resort at Dona Paula in Goa.

    After landing at Dabolim Airport, Shinde went to the resort, 30 km away from the airport, where the MLAs were waiting to welcome him.

    Uddhav Thackeray
    Know all about
    Uddhav Thackeray
    Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 9:53 [IST]
    X