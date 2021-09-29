'I will keep fighting for truth till my last breath': Navjot Sidhu in video message

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Sep 29: A day after resigning as Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he is fighting for a cause and he will not compromise on those grounds.

"My 17 years of political career is for a cause. My objective in politics is to improve the lives of people in Punjab, to make a difference and to stand firm on my objectives," Sidhu said in a video statement on Twitter.

हक़-सच की लड़ाई आखिरी दम तक लड़ता रहूंगा … pic.twitter.com/LWnBF8JQxu — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) September 29, 2021

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:05 [IST]