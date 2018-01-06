Would rather die for social justice than follow BJP's 'rule', tweets Lalu after sentencing

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad on Saturday was sentenced to three-and-half years jail in a fodder scam case by the Special CBI court in Ranchi.

Shortly after being sentenced, Lalu has said his conviction is the result of political vendetta.

Taking to twitter Lalu said that "Rather than practising BJP's Simple Rule - "Follow us or We will Fix you". I will die happily fixing myself for Social justice, harmony & equality."

On Friday, Lalu Prasad sought a minimum punishment citing health issues. His lawyer, Chitaranjan Sinha, also confirmed that the RJD leader was dealing with a lot of health issues.

Prasad, in his plea, had mentioned, "I have no role in this scam directly; consider minimum punishment keeping in view my age and health grounds."

The CBI court had convicted Lalu Prasad and 15 others in the fodder scam case on December 23. The court had acquitted six accused including former Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Jagannath Mishra.

Lalu has been convicted in one of the cases of the fodder scam, wherein Rs. 900 crore from the Bihar exchequer was siphoned off under the pretext of purchasing fodder for livestock, during the '80s and '90s.

OneIndia News