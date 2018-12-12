Home News India 'I will cooperate, won't leave country,' says Robert Vadra on ED investigation

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Dec 12: Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi, said he would cooperate and not run away to some other country, adding that the process should be fair and legal.

Robert Vadra, who is currently being investigated by the ED in connection with a land deal, said, "Charges against me are totally false and politically motivated. We have replied to every notice. But my family is under stress, mother is unwell, my premises were ransacked and locks broken. Everything should be done legally, we have always been cooperating."

"Will not allow my name to be used for political blackmail, have always maintained that we will cooperate, but the process should be fair and legal. I am not running away or going to live in some other country, " said Vadra.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Vadra earlier in the case, he had not appeared before the agency. In September 2015, the Enforcement Directorate registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleging that Vadra-owned Sky Light Hospitality had bought a piece of land in Kolayat, Bikaner, on the cheap and sold it at an extremely high premium through illegal transactions.

The ED on Dec 8 questioned four persons, including a Congress worker and two employees of Robert Vadra, in connection with defence deals. An ED team raided at the residence of the Congress worker and Robert Vadra's close aide Jagdish Sharma in the morning and took him to its office for questioning.