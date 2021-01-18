West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Islamic terrorist, will have to move to Bangladesh: UP minister

I will contest from Nandigram: Mamata’s big announcement ahead of Bengal polls

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Jan 18: Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee said that she would contest from the Nandigram assembly constituency in the upcoming West Bengal elections.

This is a significant announcement as Nandigram was Suvendu Adhikari's constituency. Adhikari had recently quit the TMC and joined the BJP.

I will contest from Nandigram. This is my lucky place she said while addressing a public meeting in the town.

It may be recalled that it was Mamata's campaign for the farmers that had propelled her to victory in the 2012 elections. The landslide win that year also saw the end of the Communist rule after several decades.