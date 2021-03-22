I was in home quarantine from Feb 15th to 27th...: Anil Deshmukh clarifies

Mumbai, Mar 22: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday clarified that he was discharged from hospital on February 15.

He said, "A few journalists were waiting for me at the hospital gate after I got discharged on 15th February. I was feeling low and weak so I sat on the chair there and responded to their questions. Then I went straight to my car and went home," he said.

He further said, "I was in home quarantine from February 15th to 27th. I stepped out of my house for the first time on February 28th."

This comes after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said that former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Deshmukh were vague, and that there was no question of the latter resigning.

"If you see the former commissioner's (Param Bir Singh's) letter, he mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such instructions from the home minister. From 5 to 15 February, Deshmukh was admitted to the hospital because of corona. From 15 till 27 February, he was under home quarantine," Pawar told the media.