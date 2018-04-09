‘I want justice', says rape victim's sister after father's death in custody

The sister of the 17-year-old woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape and whose father later died in police custody, on Monday demanded that the BJP leader's name be included in the FIR. The alleged victim had alleged that Sengar, who represents Unnao's Bangarmau constituency in the UP assembly, and his aides had raped her on July 4, 2017.

Her father was arrested on April 3 for allegedly threatening people. He was taken to the Unnao district hospital on Sunday night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. While the family members of the girl are accusing the MLA of orchestrating what they are calling to be a "murder", no FIR has been registered against the MLA so far as the police is yet waiting for the postmortem report of the father.

"My father has already died and now they say that the action will be taken. I just want that FIR be written against Arun Singh and Kuldeep Singh and they be arrested. I want justice," the sister of the girl who levelled rape charges against the BJP MLA and others told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested on Monday in a cross FIR that was registered by the girl's family on April 4 in answer to the April 3 FIR against the father. The father had denied the charges against him and alleged MLA Sengar's brother, Atul Singh, and their supporters had assaulted him on April 3 in Makhi and wanted his family to withdraw their complaint of rape.

MLA Sengar has denied the allegations against him.

"I'm open to any kind of investigation. Strict action should be taken against the real culprit," Sengar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"It is a conspiracy hatched by my political opponents to tarnish my image and damage my reputation...I have no problem with any probe. Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given the stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face punishment," he further said.

On Sunday (April 8), the girl and seven of her family members including her mother and maternal grandmother were stopped by the police near the CM residence where they were planning to attempt suicide, and were later brought to the Gautam palli police station.

