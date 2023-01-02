I tried to stop them, but they didn't stop: Eyewitness on Delhi woman's death

According to the eyewitness, the victim was dragged for 18-20 kms.

New Delhi, Jan 02: In yet another horrific accident, a 20-year-old girl was killed after being dragged for 18-20 kms on Sunday. The cops have arrested five men travelling in the Maruti Baleno.

Now, a person, who witnessed the shocking incident, has opened up about the accident. Deepak Dahiya, who has a confectionery shop on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village, has revealed that the incident lasted for one and a half hours where the deceased was dragged for about 18-10 kms.

"It was 3:20 am...I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," ANI quoted Dahiya as saying.

The car then took U-turn even as the woman was stuck under the wheels. According to the eyewitness, the accused drove repeatedly on the road of about 4-5 kms by taking u-turns. "I tried to stop them many times but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one and a half hours they carried the girl's body for about 20 km,' he said.

Dahiya claims that the accused fled the spot after dragging the body was about 1.5 hours. "It could not be just an accident," Dahiya added.

Harendra Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said that the cops have arrested the accused on the basis of the registered car number.

"The accused told police that the windows of the vehicle were closed and the music was playing on loud volume so they did not get to know...When they came to know they fled from the spot," DCP said. The impact of the incident was so bad that the victim's clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The cops have also denied the rape and murder angle. A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) has been registered in the matter. Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal have been arrested.

"While Deepak is a driver, Amit deals with SBI cards in Uttam Nagar, Krishan works at Connaught Place, Mithun works as a hair dresser in Naraina and Mittal works as a food dealer in Sultanpuri," he said. The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital, Mangolpuri for post-mortem, they said.

The blood sample of the car driver has been preserved to examine whether he was under the influence of alcohol or not.

The victim, who used to work in marriages and other functions as part time, was returning home from one such function, as per the reports.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said she has issued summons to Delhi Police in connection with the incident.

"A girl was dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by inebriated men. Her body was found without clothes on the road. This is a very scary incident. I am issuing summons to Delhi Police to appear before the panel. What were the security arrangements on the occasion of New Year?," she tweeted.

