I-T dept conducts search at Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal's residence, office
New Delhi, Mar 23: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at the Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal's residence and office, news agency ANI reported.
Offices and residential premises of the promoters including chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered, I-T officials told PTI.
A team of officials of the department are looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters, they said.