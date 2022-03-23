YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    I-T dept conducts search at Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal's residence, office

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 23: The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at the Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal's residence and office, news agency ANI reported.

    I-T dept conducts search at Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjals residence, office

    Offices and residential premises of the promoters including chairman and CEO of the group Pawan Munjal in Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi and few other locations are being covered, I-T officials told PTI.

    A team of officials of the department are looking at financial documents and other business transactions of the company and the promoters, they said.

    More RAIDS News  

    Read more about:

    raids income tax department

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X