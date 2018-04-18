'I suspect attempt on my life', says minister Anant Kumar Hegde after truck hits escort vehicle

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde said that there was a deliberate attempt made on his life. The minister said a truck tried to ram into his car when he was travelling near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district around 11:30 pm.

The truck missed the minister's car and hit the escort vehicle. Since our vehicle was in top speed, it missed the hit, the minister also said. The minister also tweeted a photograph of the accident. The truck driver has been identified as Nasir.

I suspect a serious attempt on my life looking at the incident as it doesn't make an accident. The driver has purposefully tried hitting our vehicle and then hit our escort vehicle. As our car was running at good speed we passed before he could ram us," the minister said.

He suspected that there could be a larger nexus behind the incident and expressed confidence that the police would expose the same. He also said that the truck driver was not under the influence of alcohol when he was caught.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

