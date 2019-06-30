  • search
    I represent inclusive India: Nusrat Jahan hits back to 'fatwa' over attire, sindoor

    New Delhi, June 30: Nusrat Jahan, newly elected Trinamool Congress MP, on Saturday, slammed those who trolled her for wearing sindoor (vermilion) and bangles and not wearing a 'burqa' in Parliament, said that she represents an "inclusive India".

    Taking to Twitter, Nusrat Jahan said that she represents and "inclusive India" and would not pay heed to the comments made by "hardliners as it only breeds hatred and violence".

    I represent inclusive India: Nusrat Jahan hits back to fatwa over attire, sindoor
    Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan

    She also wrote that she "respects all religions".

    Fatwa issued against Nusrat Jahan for applying sindoor, BJP leader come to defence

    "I still remain a Muslim and none should comment on what I choose to wear. Faith is beyond attire and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions," Jahan said.

    Criticising her 'un-Islamic' post-marriage appearance at her oath-taking ceremony in Parliament on June 25, a group of Muslim clerics had issued a 'fatwa' against Nusrat Jahan who was trolled for sporting sindoor. She married Kolkata-based entrepreneur Nikhil Jain in Turkey on June 19.

    Nusrat Jahan, the first-time parliamentarian, came to Parliament on June 25 in a white and purple saree, more than a week after the other members took an oath. She had henna motifs on her hands and bindi on the forehead. She tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19.

    Nusrat Jahan was elected from Basirhat in West Bengal on a Trinamool Congress ticket. She won by more than 3.5 lakh votes.

    nusrat jahan parliament west bengal tmc

    Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 12:53 [IST]
