    I'm not subordinate to state govt: WB Guv on DM's letter keeping his district visit on hold

    Kolkata, Oct 22: The disagreement between the Mamata Banerjee-led-TMC government and the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar still continues. This time Governor's visit to North 24 Parganas district has become a bone of contention. The District Magistrate (DM) of North 24 Parganas has written a letter to the Governor regarding the meeting, saying that action can be taken after permission from the state government.

    Representational image

    On Tuesday Dhankhar said, "My visit was notified to Dist Administration on Oct 17. District Magistrate replied that action can be taken after permission from state govt. It's unconstitutional. I'm not subordinate to state govt."

    WB Governor was supposed to visit the North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. Where he would have held a meeting with district officials including- MPs, MLAs, district magistrates, bureaucrats, and elected representatives in the Dhamakhali area.

    The DM's letter also has mentioned that no government officials will be able to attend this meeting because all the senior officers have been accompanying Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her North Bengal visit.

    WB Guv shows interest to call on bureaucrats, lawmakers during Oct 22 district visits

    Earlier, after he showed his interest to call on district officials Dhankar said that during his tour of Dhamakhali in North 24 Parganas, he wished to convene a 30-minute meeting of TMC Basirhat MP Nusrat Jahan, Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahata, Zilla Parishad sabhadipati Rehana Khatun, ADG (south Bengal) among other senior police officers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
