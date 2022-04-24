I love you Rasna: IAS officer's post about birthday party in 90s makes twitter nostalgic
New Delhi, Apr 24: Rasna is one brand no 80s kid will forget. Rasna became the universal drink served at home and large gatherings from the late '70s to the early '90s.
In its over two decade history, Rasna dominated the birthday parties, known for combo of snacks that consisted of samosa, gulab jamun, biscuits and namkeen.
"80s- 90s Kid's Birthday Party Snacks," IAS officer Awanish Sharan captioned the photo. He is a 2009-batch IAS officer from Chhattisgarh cadre.
Since posted, the picture got over 32,000 likes on Twitter and numerous comments, with users reliving their memories.
"80s-99s or middle class birthday party??. Hum to aaj bhi yehi dete hain sirf cake nahi hai isme....90s-80s mein to main eclairs hi baantta tha," said a twitter user.
"Best part of those Birthdays were Home made Sweets or Famous Halwai ki Mitthai. NO CAKES.
Another best and meaningful part was Lighting up the Diya to wish for long and healthy life , instead of blowing off the light (candles) which is considered a bad omen," said another.
I am sorry to say but you just committed a crime by posting such beautiful memory of ours. We really miss it, it was such a simple life we used to live. Where are we? The development spoiled all the good relations between people. Thank you for the post.— Raghvendra Shukla (@PeacefulShukla) April 24, 2022
Haha!! And some sugar candies pic.twitter.com/S1Jw2LrQW5— sushant (@sushantkavlekar) April 24, 2022
2020s kid's Birthday Party Snacks 😋 pic.twitter.com/sbJprhS71w— RamGoudM (@RamGoudM) April 24, 2022
These two missing pic.twitter.com/WaGaqhIPtR— गोविंदा सिंह Govinda Singh 🇮🇳 (@govindasingh121) April 24, 2022
And one of the bithday gifts from those days pic.twitter.com/tyfDJtNCJD— Shivam Jain (@ShivamJ13827094) April 24, 2022