I'll be remembered as hero. Jannat jaunga, hoor milege: The many confessions Aftab made during polygraph test

Aftab Poonawala reportedly said during his polygraph test today that he has no remorse even if he is hanged for Shraddha's murder as when he enters 'jannat', he will be offered 'hoors'.

New Delhi, Nov 29: The 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, has made some some stunning confessions during the polygraph test at Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) office in Rohini. If reports are anything to go by, inside the mind of this 28-year-old youth are some exceptionally twisted thoughts that led to the night he killed her in a horrific way.

According to reports, Aftab stated that he has no remorse even if he is hanged for the murder of Shraddha. He further said that will be remembered as a hero when he enters (Jannat) paradise and will be offered 'Hoors'.

Aftab had over 20 girlfriends while in relationship with Shraddha

Aftab also admitted that while he was in relationship with Shraddha, he was also having affairs with more than 20 girls. Aftab reportedly met all his alleged girlfriends on 'Bumble' dating app. It seems that he had a very close relations with some of his girlfriends.

Delhi Police find weapons used by Aftab to chop Shraddha's body

The latest information was revealed by Aftab during his polygraph test by the Delhi Police.

Poonawala has already undergone four sessions of the test, also known as lie detector test, the last being held on Monday. Earlier in the day, a Saket court in Delhi has allowed the plea of Delhi police to produce Aftab before FSL Rohini from Tihar Jail for Narco and Polygraph test procedure. According to Abinash Kumar, Poonawala's counsel, the police had filed an application for taking Poonawala to Forensic Science Lab, Rohini on December 1 and December 5 which was allowed by the court.

Police had earlier said that the narco analysis on Aftab would be conducted at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini by a team of experts from the FSL, as reported by PTI.

Aftab watched 'Drishyam' to escape jail?

According to reports, when police asked if he had watched the movie 'Drishyam' and plotted to kill Shraddh, he just smiled.

A love story doomed from the start

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Experts lament delay in DNA analysis, officials attribute lag to staff crunch in Shraddha murder case

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 17:23 [IST]