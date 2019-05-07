'I have a right to know': Woman who complained against CJI demands probe report

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 07: The Supreme Court woman staffer who had accused Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment, today demanded a copy of the report of the Supreme Court's in-house committee that gave clean chir to the CJI.

In the letter, the woman complainant said, "I have a right to the report, the reasons for the same as well as copies of the depositions of any witnesses, any other persons or any other evidence considered by the committee."

The woman's statement came a day after the in-house committee announced that the complainant would not be provided with a copy of the report.

The woman said that she finds it "strange" that the complainant herself was not provided with a copy of the in-house committee report. "I find it rather strange that the complainant in a case of sexual harassment is not to be provided with a copy of the report," she said.

The Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee which was headed by Justice SA Bobde on Monday gave a clean chit to CJI Ranjan Gogoi, saying that it found "no substance" in the sexual harassment allegations.