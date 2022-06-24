Floor test will decide who has the majority, says Sharad Pawar

Eknath Shinde says 'national party' has assured all help; Ajit Pawar says no BJP role in Maha political drama

'You cannot scare us,' says Eknath Shinde as Shiv Sena seeks disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs

I have 50 MLAs, 40 are from Shiv Sena: Eknath Shinde

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 24: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA, Eknath Shinde has claimed the support of 50 MLAs. Shinde and the rest of the MLAs who moved from Mumbai to Surat at first are currently camping in Guwahati, Assam.

Shinde told NDTV that he has 50 MLAs with him. He also said that out of the 50 MLAs 40 are from the Shiv Sena. Shinde needs the support of 37 Shiv Sena MLAs to dodge the Anti-Defection law.

The Shinde faction has written two the deputy speaker of the assembly seeking the reaffirmation of his appointment as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party. Shinde also sought the appointment of Bharatshet Gogawale as the chief whip. A copy of the letter has been sent to the deputy speaker along with the signature of 37 Shiv Sena MLAs.

This development comes in the wake of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of 12 MLAs-Eknath Shinde, Prakash Surve, Tanaji Sawant, Mahesh Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandeep Bhumare, Bharat Gogawale, Sanjay Shirsat, Yamini Yadhav, Anil Babar, Balaji Devdas, Lata Chaudhari. This was sought on the ground that they missed a key meeting amidst the ongoing crisis.

Only 13 MLAs were said to be present at the meeting chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde however hit back asking who they are trying to scare. We understand your made up law too.

According to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, the whip is applicable only for Assembly proceedings and not for our meetings. There are various Supreme Court orders in this regard. You cannot scare us by asking for action against the MLAs. We are the real Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Meanwhile Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut has given the rebel MLAs a 24 hour deadline. He said that they are ready to consider their demand positively. Do not write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp, Raut told the rebel MLAs.

Know all about Eknath Shinde

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the NCP said that the fate of the coalition will be decided on the floor of the House.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 24, 2022, 9:01 [IST]