'I eat 2-3 Kg of 'gaalis' every day: PM Modi in Telangana

oi-Prakash KL

Telangana, Nov 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he eats 2-3 kgs of 'gaalis' (abuse) every day that gets converted to nutrition.

"Some people, due to desperation, fear, and superstition will use the choicest of abuses for Modi. I request you not to get astray with these tactics," the PM said, who asked party workers not to get "astray with these tactics."

Talking about abuses that he receives regularly, the Prime Minister stated, "People ask me, don't I get tired? I reply daily that I receive upto two-three kg of bad words which get converted to nutrition. If by abusing me and BJP, Telangana's situation and the lives of people get improved, continue abusing us. But if my opposition thinks that it can abuse the people of Telangana, that will not be tolerated,"

Talking about his party's performance in bypoll results, PM Modi said that it indicated that the lotus will bloom across Telangana.

In Telangana, the PM dedicated Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant in Peddapalli district to the nation, a new railway line between Bhadrachalam Road and Sattupalli, and and laid the foundation stone of various road projects worth over Rs 2200 crores, namely Medak-Siddipet-Elkathurthy section of NH-765DG, Bodhan-Basar-Bhainsa section of NH-161BB, and Sironcha to Mahadevpur Section of NH-353C.

Story first published: Saturday, November 12, 2022, 17:41 [IST]