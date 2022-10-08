Congress leaders want to take on BJP, not each other, says Tharoor

I don't withdraw. Never have, never will: Tharoor on backing out of Cong prez race

New Delhi, Oct 08: Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor, who is running for the Congress Presidential poll, has clarified that he is not backing out of the race.

Stating that he came across "rumours" of him withdrawing his candidature from the poll, Tharoor, in a video, said, "I don't withdraw from a challenge. Never have all my life and never will." He also said he was surprised to receive some calls that informed him about the 'rumours'.

"There are rumours going around, attributed to sources in Delhi, that I am withdrawing today. Let me assure you that I don't withdraw from a challenge. Never have I in all my life and never will. This is a struggle, a friendly contest within the party, but a fight to the finish. And I am here to stay the course," he stated.

Congress president polls: A change that ensures no change

He also urged party workers to vote for him. "Please come and vote on the 17th for me. Think tomorrow, think Tharoor," he said.

Earlier, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor said that his opponent and senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge cannot bring changes to the party.

Addressing party workers at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Nagpur, Tharoor claimed that he represents the change in the party. "We are not enemies, it's not war. Some people are saying that Kharge Ji is a senior leader, and why don't I get out of the race for him? I respect Kharge Ji, but it's a poll for our party's future. There are differences in the way we want to take the party forward," ANI quoted the Congress MP as saying.

He added, "Kharge Ji is a part of our leadership, and other than the Gandhi family he is among the top three leaders of the Congress party. But leaders like him can't bring change and will continue the existing system. I will bring the change as per the expectations of party workers,"

On his turn, Kharge, at a press conference, said that he told Tharoor that it would be better to have a consensus candidate, but the latter insisted on a contest for the "sake of democracy".

Rahul Gandhi was asked to request me to withdraw from Congress prez poll: Tharoor

The polling for the Congress President post, if needed, will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 14:23 [IST]