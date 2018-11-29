  • search

I don’t know who is Gopal Chawla: Navjot Sidhu on photo with Khalistani leader

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 29: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he did not know who is Gopal SinghChawla, the Khalistan separatist who was allegedly seen attending the Kartarpur Sahib stone laying foundation ceremony.

    Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Reacting to questions on him being seen in pictures with the Khalistani leader, Sidhu told ANI, "There were probably 5-10,000 pictures taken of and with me there(in Pakistan), I don't know who is Gopal Chawla."

    Chawla had put out the photograph barely hours after Pakistan clarified army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's greeting of pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla on the sidelines of the Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony.

    In the Facebook post captioned "with sedu pa g" (my brother), Sidhu can be seen standing beside Chawla on the sidelines of the ceremony at Kartarpur.

    Chawla is known as one of the main propagators of the Sikh movement seeking a separate homeland for the community.His name had cropped up in the investigations into the grenade attack on the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar in which three were killed.

    Read more about:

    navjot singh sidhu kartarpur corridor

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 29, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue